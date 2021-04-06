CMI graduates Class of 2021

California Military Institute graduate Anthony Carmona, an honors graduate, receives a fist-bump as he crosses the stage during a high school graduation ceremony, June 4, 2021, held at the Perris High School football stadium, in Perris, California. California Military Institute is one of three military-themed public charter schools facilitated in partnership with the California Military Department’s Task Force Torch and uses the California Cadet Corps for its military and leadership development program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

