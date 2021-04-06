Dr. I. Nicholas Milosavljevic, California Military Institute principal, speaks during CMI’s high school graduation ceremony, June 4, 2021, held at the Perris High School football stadium, in Perris, California. California Military Institute is one of three military-themed public charter schools facilitated in partnership with the California Military Department’s Task Force Torch and uses the California Cadet Corps for its military and leadership development program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2021 Date Posted: 06.17.2021 16:46 Photo ID: 6698200 VIRIN: 210604-Z-FD650-1149 Resolution: 4572x3083 Size: 5.47 MB Location: PERRIS, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CMI graduates Class of 2021 [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Crystal Housman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.