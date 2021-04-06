Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMI graduates Class of 2021 [Image 12 of 15]

    CMI graduates Class of 2021

    PERRIS, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman 

    California National Guard   

    Dr. I. Nicholas Milosavljevic, California Military Institute principal, speaks during CMI’s high school graduation ceremony, June 4, 2021, held at the Perris High School football stadium, in Perris, California. California Military Institute is one of three military-themed public charter schools facilitated in partnership with the California Military Department’s Task Force Torch and uses the California Cadet Corps for its military and leadership development program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 16:46
    Photo ID: 6698200
    VIRIN: 210604-Z-FD650-1149
    Resolution: 4572x3083
    Size: 5.47 MB
    Location: PERRIS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMI graduates Class of 2021 [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Crystal Housman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Resilience defines CMI Class of 2021

    TAGS

    high school
    education
    California Military Department
    California Military Institute
    California Cadet Corps

