Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Award, 17 June 2021

    Award, 17 June 2021

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    Photo by John Sheppard 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Il. (June 17, 2021) Yeoman 1st Class Lacey Krecko, from Philadelphia, received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from Capt. Jason Williamson, Naval Station Great Lakes commanding officer during a brief ceremony in Bldg. 1. (U.S. Navy photo by John Sheppard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 14:47
    Photo ID: 6697836
    VIRIN: 210617-N-CC785-601
    Resolution: 4800x3200
    Size: 4.72 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Hometown: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
    Hometown: YANKTON, SD, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Award, 17 June 2021, by John Sheppard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    awards
    navy excellence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT