    Faced with challenges, Airmen seek growth [Image 3 of 5]

    Faced with challenges, Airmen seek growth

    ORANGE, CT, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Tamara Dabney 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    Members of the Connecticut Air National Guard, 103rd Air Control Squadron stand in formation during a briefing by Maj. Gen. Fran Evon, The Adjutant General of the Connecticut National Guard, April 15, 2021 in Orange, Connecticut. Members of 103rd ACS deployed to multiple locations in Southwest Asia and the United States in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Mission Resolute Support. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Tamara R. Dabney)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faced with challenges, Airmen seek growth [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Tamara Dabney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ACS
    Connecticut National Guard
    Inherent Resolve
    Resolute Support

