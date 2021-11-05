Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Platinum Wrench [Image 2 of 2]

    Operation Platinum Wrench

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Sgt. William Washburn 

    88th Readiness Division

    Sergeant Dorothy Reedy, wheeled vehicle mechanic, 377th Support Maintenance Company, fills out a fuel log book during Operation Platinum Wrench at Fort McCoy, Wis., May 11, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 10:37
    Photo ID: 6697306
    VIRIN: 210511-A-KP604-002
    Resolution: 2736x1536
    Size: 567.4 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Platinum Wrench [Image 2 of 2], by SGT William Washburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operation Platinum Wrench
    Operation Platinum Wrench

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Operation Platinum Wrench

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Army Reserves
    USAR
    88th Readiness Division
    Operation Platinum Wrench

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT