Specialist Xavier Morales, wheeled vehicle mechanic, 377th Support Maintenance Company, works on the engine of a high mobility multi-wheeled vehicle (HMMWV) during Operation Platinum Wrench at Fort McCoy, Wis., May 11, 2021.
