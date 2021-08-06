Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan ANG engineers replace runway arresting systems [Image 1 of 12]

    Michigan ANG engineers replace runway arresting systems

    ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Viglianco 

    Michigan National Guard

    A power production Airman from the 110th Civil Engineer Squadron, Michigan Air National Guard, removes a bolt from a fairlead beam June 8, 2021, at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC), Michigan. The Alpena CRTC replaced their aircraft arresting system, which is designed to help stop aircraft with tail hooks in case of emergency. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 09:04
    Photo ID: 6697170
    VIRIN: 210608-Z-ZH169-1010
    Resolution: 3712x5152
    Size: 9.13 MB
    Location: ALPENA, MI, US 
    This work, Michigan ANG engineers replace runway arresting systems [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    power production
    Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center
    110th Wing
    National All-Domain Warfighting Center
    110th Civil Engineer Squadron

