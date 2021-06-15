Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead Thanks Soldiers at Regency Stadium Vaccination Site [Image 12 of 13]

    Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead Thanks Soldiers at Regency Stadium Vaccination Site

    WALDORF, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Arcadia Hammack 

    58th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead, commander of the Maryland Army National Guard and of Maryland’s Vaccine Equity Task Force, gives thanks Soldiers of the 175th Infantry Regiment, for their service during the COVID-19 pandemic at the Regency Furniture Stadium Vaccination Site in Waldorf, Maryland, June 15, 2021. The MDNG has been activated to support Maryland's COVID-19 response by providing direct support to county health departments in assisting with the acceleration of vaccination and COVID-19 testing efforts. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Arcadia Hammack)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 08:55
    Photo ID: 6697168
    VIRIN: 210615-Z-BZ695-1239
    Resolution: 5014x3343
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: WALDORF, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead Thanks Soldiers at Regency Stadium Vaccination Site [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Arcadia Hammack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead Thanks Soldiers at Regency Stadium Vaccination Site
    Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead Thanks Soldiers at Regency Stadium Vaccination Site
    Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead Thanks Soldiers at Regency Stadium Vaccination Site
    Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead Thanks Soldiers at Regency Stadium Vaccination Site
    Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead Thanks Soldiers at Regency Stadium Vaccination Site
    Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead Thanks Soldiers at Regency Stadium Vaccination Site
    Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead Thanks Soldiers at Regency Stadium Vaccination Site
    Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead Thanks Soldiers at Regency Stadium Vaccination Site
    Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead Thanks Soldiers at Regency Stadium Vaccination Site
    Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead Thanks Soldiers at Regency Stadium Vaccination Site
    Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead Thanks Soldiers at Regency Stadium Vaccination Site
    Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead Thanks Soldiers at Regency Stadium Vaccination Site
    Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead Thanks Soldiers at Regency Stadium Vaccination Site

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MDNG
    U.S. Army
    National Guard
    COVID19
    VETF
    Vaccine Equity Task Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT