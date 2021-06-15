U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead, commander of the Maryland Army National Guard and of Maryland’s Vaccine Equity Task Force, gives thanks U.S. Army Pvt. Awidja Bessou of the 175th Infantry Regiment, for his service during the COVID-19 pandemic at the Regency Furniture Stadium Vaccination Site in Waldorf, Maryland, June 15, 2021. The MDNG has been activated to support Maryland's COVID-19 response by providing direct support to county health departments in assisting with the acceleration of vaccination and COVID-19 testing efforts. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Arcadia Hammack)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2021 Date Posted: 06.17.2021 08:55 Photo ID: 6697166 VIRIN: 210615-Z-BZ695-1204 Resolution: 5019x3740 Size: 906.97 KB Location: WALDORF, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead Thanks Soldiers at Regency Stadium Vaccination Site [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Arcadia Hammack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.