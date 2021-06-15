Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead Thanks Soldiers at Regency Stadium Vaccination Site

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead, commander of the Maryland Army National Guard and of Maryland’s Vaccine Equity Task Force, gives thanks to Retired U.S. Coast Guard Cpt. David Nichols, the site manager at the Regency Furniture Stadium Vaccination Site, for his service during the COVID-19 pandemic in Waldorf, Maryland, June 15, 2021. The MDNG has been activated to support Maryland's COVID-19 response by providing direct support to county health departments in assisting with the acceleration of vaccination and COVID-19 testing efforts. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Arcadia Hammack)

