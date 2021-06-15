Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    African Lion 2021 - Night Fast Rope [Image 28 of 28]

    African Lion 2021 - Night Fast Rope

    TIFNIT, MOROCCO

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Spc. Jacob Jesperson 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    U.S. Army Special Forces Soldiers assigned to the 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Utah Army National Guard participating in African Lion 2021 conduct fast rope training onto a rooftop building during a night training event at Tifnit, Morocco on June 15, 2021. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jacob Jesperson)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    This work, African Lion 2021 - Night Fast Rope [Image 28 of 28], by SPC Jacob Jesperson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

