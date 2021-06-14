Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flying crew chiefs bridging the gap between operations and maintenance

    MORóN AIR BASE, SPAIN

    06.14.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Aileen Lauer 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Flying crew chiefs from the 96th Aircraft Maintenance Unit stand in front of a B-52 Stratofortress on the flight line at Morón Air Base, Spain. Flying crew chiefs are an extra line of support on the aircraft during missions and service the aircraft on divert landings to get the aircrew back in the air and back on target. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt Aileen Lauer)
    .

    TAGS

    USSTRATCOM
    USEUCOM
    8th Air Force
    AFGSC
    Flying Crew Chiefs
    2nd Bomb Wing
    96th AMU
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    Barksdale BTF

