Flying crew chiefs from the 96th Aircraft Maintenance Unit stand in front of a B-52 Stratofortress on the flight line at Morón Air Base, Spain. Flying crew chiefs are an extra line of support on the aircraft during missions and service the aircraft on divert landings to get the aircrew back in the air and back on target. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt Aileen Lauer)

.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2021 Date Posted: 06.17.2021 07:16 Photo ID: 6697052 VIRIN: 210614-F-QB377-469 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 918.83 KB Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flying crew chiefs bridging the gap between operations and maintenance, by 2nd Lt. Aileen Lauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.