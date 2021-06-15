U.S. Army Special Forces Soldiers assigned to the 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Utah Army National Guard participating in African Lion 2021 conduct fast rope training onto a rooftop building during a night training event at Tifnit, Morocco on June 15, 2021. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jacob Jesperson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2021 Date Posted: 06.17.2021 07:29 Photo ID: 6697038 VIRIN: 210615-A-AV530-1057 Resolution: 5287x3524 Size: 5.04 MB Location: TIFNIT, MA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, African Lion 2021 - Night Fast Rope [Image 28 of 28], by SPC Jacob Jesperson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.