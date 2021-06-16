210616-N-UN585-1132

ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 16, 2021) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Ritchard Lofton, left, and Damage Controlman 3rd Class Dorian Powell, center, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), simulate overhauling a crashed helicopter as Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Richard Morgan observes during a crash on deck drill in the Atlantic Ocean, June 16, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

