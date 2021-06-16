Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210616-N-UN585-1132 [Image 8 of 11]

    210616-N-UN585-1132

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 16, 2021) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Ritchard Lofton, left, and Damage Controlman 3rd Class Dorian Powell, center, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), simulate overhauling a crashed helicopter as Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Richard Morgan observes during a crash on deck drill in the Atlantic Ocean, June 16, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 05:14
    Photo ID: 6696870
    VIRIN: 210616-N-UN585-1132
    Resolution: 4303x2869
    Size: 467.51 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210616-N-UN585-1132 [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Ross (DDG 71)

