210616-N-UN585-1038

ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 16, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) fight a simulated fire during an aircraft crash on deck drill in the Atlantic Ocean, June 16, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

