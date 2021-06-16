BALTIC SEA (June 16, 2021) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Kristian McCray stirs steak in the galley aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) during BALTOPS 50, June 16, 2021. The 50th BALTOPS represents a continuous, steady commitment to reinforcing interoperability in the Alliance and providing collective maritime security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2021 04:30
|Photo ID:
|6696842
|VIRIN:
|210616-N-CJ510-0086
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|697.1 KB
|Location:
|BALTIC SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Roosevelt [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT