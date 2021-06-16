Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st FW/CC takes Fini-Flight [Image 3 of 3]

    51st FW/CC takes Fini-Flight

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. John Gonzales, 51st Fighter Wing commander, is sprayed with water by his children after his final A-10 Thunderbolt II flight at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 16, 2021. Gonzales' family and friends met him on the flightline to celebrate this event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 01:40
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    51st Fighter Wing
    51 FW
    stampede
    fight tonight

