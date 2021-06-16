U.S. Air Force Col. John Gonzales, 51st Fighter Wing commander, is sprayed with water by his children after his final A-10 Thunderbolt II flight at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 16, 2021. Gonzales' family and friends met him on the flightline to celebrate this event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2021 01:40
|Photo ID:
|6696583
|VIRIN:
|210616-F-HT863-1115
|Resolution:
|4237x2819
|Size:
|2.43 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 51st FW/CC takes Fini-Flight [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
