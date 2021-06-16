U.S. Air Force Col. John Gonzales, 51st Fighter Wing commander, prepares to exit an A-10 Thunderbolt II after his final flight at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 16, 2021. The fini-flight is a long-standing Air Force tradition, dating back during World War II, that occurs when a pilot departs from a base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2021 Date Posted: 06.17.2021 01:40 Photo ID: 6696582 VIRIN: 210616-F-HT863-1070 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.39 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 51st FW/CC takes Fini-Flight [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.