U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Justin Apticar, 51st Fighter Wing command chief, marshalled Col. John Gonzales, 51st Fighter Wing commander, piloting an A-10 Thunderbolt II after his final flight at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 16, 2021. Family, friends, and co-workers gathered on the flightline to congratulate Gonzales and wish him well as he moves on to his next base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2021 01:40
|Photo ID:
|6696581
|VIRIN:
|210616-F-HT863-1064
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.01 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 51st FW/CC takes Fini-Flight [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
