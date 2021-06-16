51st FW/CC takes Fini-Flight

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Justin Apticar, 51st Fighter Wing command chief, marshalled Col. John Gonzales, 51st Fighter Wing commander, piloting an A-10 Thunderbolt II after his final flight at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 16, 2021. Family, friends, and co-workers gathered on the flightline to congratulate Gonzales and wish him well as he moves on to his next base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

