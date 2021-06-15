U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Tyler Duncan poses for the camera at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 15, 2021, during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2. Duncan is the first Guardian supporting JBER RF-A 21-2. Approximately 1,500 service members are expected to fly, maintain and support more than 100 aircraft from more than 100 units during this iteration of the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sheila deVera)
Guardian provides critical support for RED FLAG-Alaska
