U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Tyler Duncan poses for the camera at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 15, 2021, during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2. Duncan is the first Guardian supporting JBER RF-A 21-2. Approximately 1,500 service members are expected to fly, maintain and support more than 100 aircraft from more than 100 units during this iteration of the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sheila deVera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2021 Date Posted: 06.16.2021 22:24 Photo ID: 6696421 VIRIN: 210615-F-XA488-0079 Resolution: 4876x3244 Size: 6.38 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Hometown: WEST PLAINS, MO, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guardian provides critical support for RED FLAG-Alaska [Image 2 of 2], by Sheila deVera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.