    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Sheila deVera 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Tyler Duncan poses for the camera at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 15, 2021, during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2. Duncan is the first Guardian supporting JBER RF-A 21-2. Approximately 1,500 service members are expected to fly, maintain and support more than 100 aircraft from more than 100 units during this iteration of the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sheila deVera)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 22:24
    Photo ID: 6696421
    VIRIN: 210615-F-XA488-0079
    Resolution: 4876x3244
    Size: 6.38 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Hometown: WEST PLAINS, MO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardian provides critical support for RED FLAG-Alaska [Image 2 of 2], by Sheila deVera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBER
    Red Flag-Alaska
    RF-A
    Space Force

