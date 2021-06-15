Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guardian provides critical support for RED FLAG-Alaska [Image 1 of 2]

    Guardian provides critical support for RED FLAG-Alaska

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Sheila deVera 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Tyler Duncan chats with U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Stone, 374th Air Maintenance Squadron crew chief, during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 15, 2021. Duncan is the first Guardian supporting JBER RF-A 21-2. Approximately 1,500 service members are expected to fly, maintain and support more than 100 aircraft from more than 100 units during this iteration of the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sheila deVera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 22:24
    Photo ID: 6696420
    VIRIN: 210615-F-XA488-0023
    Resolution: 5905x3929
    Size: 6.31 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardian provides critical support for RED FLAG-Alaska [Image 2 of 2], by Sheila deVera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Guardian provides critical support for RED FLAG-Alaska
    Guardian provides critical support for RED FLAG-Alaska

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Guardian provides critical support for RED FLAG-Alaska

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Guardian
    Air Force
    RED FLAG-Alaska
    RF-A
    Space Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT