Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAF Misawa Leadership Meets with Vice Adm. Futakawa

    NAF Misawa Leadership Meets with Vice Adm. Futakawa

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Seaman Benjamin Ringers 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    210616-N-GR586-1009

    MISAWA, Japan (June 16, 2021) – Commanding Officer, Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, Capt. Brian K. Pummill, greets Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Vice Adm. Tatsuya Futakawa, Commander, Fleet Air Force, JMSDF, during a visit at NAF Misawa. Following the meeting Futakawa toured Misawa Air Base. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Benjamin Ringers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 21:26
    Photo ID: 6696399
    VIRIN: 210616-N-GR586-1009
    Resolution: 8233x5489
    Size: 5.62 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAF Misawa Leadership Meets with Vice Adm. Futakawa, by SN Benjamin Ringers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Interoperability
    JMSDF
    NAF Misawa
    NAFM
    CNRJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT