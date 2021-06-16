210616-N-GR586-1009
MISAWA, Japan (June 16, 2021) – Commanding Officer, Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, Capt. Brian K. Pummill, greets Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Vice Adm. Tatsuya Futakawa, Commander, Fleet Air Force, JMSDF, during a visit at NAF Misawa. Following the meeting Futakawa toured Misawa Air Base. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Benjamin Ringers)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2021 21:26
|Photo ID:
|6696399
|VIRIN:
|210616-N-GR586-1009
|Resolution:
|8233x5489
|Size:
|5.62 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAF Misawa Leadership Meets with Vice Adm. Futakawa, by SN Benjamin Ringers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT