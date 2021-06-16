Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Educators Workshop - Day 2 [Image 1 of 2]

    Educators Workshop - Day 2

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Anthony Pio 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Educators from the 9th recruiting district participate in a live fire event during an Educator’s Workshop at Edson Range, Camp Pendleton, Calif., June 16, 2021. Educators were welcomed to the depot to receive some first-hand experience on what recruit training is like. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Chris Madero)

