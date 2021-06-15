PHILIPPINE SEA (June 15, 2021) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 takes off from the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Cavenaile)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2021 20:48
|Photo ID:
|6696358
|VIRIN:
|210615-N-IO312-1096
|Resolution:
|5092x3395
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 4 of 4], by SN Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT