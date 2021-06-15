USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 15, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Edward Stewart, from Suffolk, Va., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), signals an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 for takeoff on the ship’s flight deck. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Cavenaile)

