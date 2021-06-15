Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 1 of 4]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Cavenaile  

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 15, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Edward Stewart, from Suffolk, Va., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), signals an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 for takeoff on the ship’s flight deck. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Cavenaile)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 20:48
    Photo ID: 6696357
    VIRIN: 210615-N-IO312-1076
    Resolution: 4948x3299
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 4 of 4], by SN Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

