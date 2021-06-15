210615-N-VJ326-1020 SAN DIEGO (JUNE 15, 2021) – Sailors prepare to move a Marine AV-8B Harrier frame used for firefighting training on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), June 15. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malcolm Kelley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2021 Date Posted: 06.16.2021 19:01 Photo ID: 6696135 VIRIN: 210615-N-VJ326-1020 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.