    USS Tripoli [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Tripoli

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    210615-N-VJ326-1027 SAN DIEGO (JUNE 15, 2021) – Sailors tow a Marine AV-8B Harrier frame used for firefighting training across the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), June 15. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malcolm Kelley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 19:01
    Photo ID: 6696134
    VIRIN: 210615-N-VJ326-1027
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 987.1 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    amphibious assault ship
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7

