210615-N-VJ326-1027 SAN DIEGO (JUNE 15, 2021) – Sailors tow a Marine AV-8B Harrier frame used for firefighting training across the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), June 15. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malcolm Kelley)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2021 19:01
|Photo ID:
|6696134
|VIRIN:
|210615-N-VJ326-1027
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|987.1 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Tripoli [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT