Local JBC Flying Mission

U.S. Tech. Sgt. Wade Dailey, 16th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, prepares a C-17 Globemaster III for take-off at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, May 12, 2021. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the deployment areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Cossaboom)

