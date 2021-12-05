Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Cossaboom 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    U.S. Tech. Sgt. Wade Dailey, 16th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, prepares a C-17 Globemaster III for take-off at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, May 12, 2021. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the deployment areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Cossaboom)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 14:43
    Photo ID: 6695538
    VIRIN: 210512-F-ES635-0045
    Resolution: 5995x3425
    Size: 508.93 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Local JBC Flying Mission [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Michael Cossaboom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    "1CTCS
    Air Force
    Combat Camera
    Joint Base Charleston
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    MICHAELCOSSABOOM

