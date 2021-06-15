Marines with Marine Barracks Washington stand at the position of attention for the presentation of the colors during a Tuesday Sunset Parade at the Marine Corps War Memorial, Arlington, VA, June 15, 2021. The hosting official for the evening was Brig. Gen. Lorna Mahlock, Director, Information, Command, Control, Communications and Computers, and Ms. Gwynne Shotwell, President and Chief Operations Officer of SpaceX, was the guest of honor. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Allen Sanders)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2021 14:36
|Photo ID:
|6695534
|VIRIN:
|210615-M-VI229-1047
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|12.74 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines host SpaceX President during Tuesday Sunset Parade [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Allen Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT