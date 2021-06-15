Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines host SpaceX President during Tuesday Sunset Parade [Image 9 of 9]

    Marines host SpaceX President during Tuesday Sunset Parade

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Allen Sanders 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    Marines with Marine Barracks Washington stand at the position of attention for the presentation of the colors during a Tuesday Sunset Parade at the Marine Corps War Memorial, Arlington, VA, June 15, 2021. The hosting official for the evening was Brig. Gen. Lorna Mahlock, Director, Information, Command, Control, Communications and Computers, and Ms. Gwynne Shotwell, President and Chief Operations Officer of SpaceX, was the guest of honor. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Allen Sanders)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 14:36
    Photo ID: 6695534
    VIRIN: 210615-M-VI229-1047
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 12.74 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines host SpaceX President during Tuesday Sunset Parade [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Allen Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Silent Drill Platoon
    The Commandant's Own
    Marine Barracks Washington
    MBW
    The President's Own

