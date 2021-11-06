Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flack takes 436th MXG helm

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Christopher May, 436th Maintenance Group commander, receives his final salute from a formation of Airmen during the 436th MXG Change of Command ceremony on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 11, 2021. May relinquished command to Col. Bary Flack in a ceremony officiated by Col. Matt Husemann, 436th Airlift Wing commander. The 436th MXG supports the worldwide global mobility mission by providing trained maintenance specialists for two of the Air Force's cargo transport aircraft, the C-5M Super Galaxy and the C-17A Globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flack takes 436th MXG helm, by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

