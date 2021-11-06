Flack takes 436th MXG helm

Col. Christopher May, 436th Maintenance Group commander, receives his final salute from a formation of Airmen during the 436th MXG Change of Command ceremony on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 11, 2021. May relinquished command to Col. Bary Flack in a ceremony officiated by Col. Matt Husemann, 436th Airlift Wing commander. The 436th MXG supports the worldwide global mobility mission by providing trained maintenance specialists for two of the Air Force's cargo transport aircraft, the C-5M Super Galaxy and the C-17A Globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

