    May retires following 33 years in the U.S. Air Force [Image 2 of 5]

    May retires following 33 years in the U.S. Air Force

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Retired Air Force Col. Norman Moore, left, and Col. Christopher May, 436th Maintenance Group commander, pose for a photo during a retirement ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 11, 2021. Moore officiated the ceremony, which paid special tribute to May's distinguished career spanning 33 years. May was presented the Legion of Merit for faithful dedicated service to his country and the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 13:11
    Photo ID: 6695265
    VIRIN: 210611-F-BO262-1037
    Resolution: 4083x2718
    Size: 4.55 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, May retires following 33 years in the U.S. Air Force [Image 5 of 5], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dover AFB
    Air Mobility Command
    Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Air Force
    436th Airlift Wing
    436th Maintenance Group

