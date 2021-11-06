May retires following 33 years in the U.S. Air Force

Retired Air Force Col. Norman Moore, left, and Col. Christopher May, 436th Maintenance Group commander, pose for a photo during a retirement ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 11, 2021. Moore officiated the ceremony, which paid special tribute to May's distinguished career spanning 33 years. May was presented the Legion of Merit for faithful dedicated service to his country and the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

