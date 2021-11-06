Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    May retires following 33 years in the U.S. Air Force

    May retires following 33 years in the U.S. Air Force

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Christopher May, 436th Maintenance Group commander, observes the audience during his retirement ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 11, 2021. Retired Air Force Col. Norman Moore officiated the ceremony, which paid special tribute to May's distinguished career spanning 33 years of dedicated service to the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    Dover AFB
    Air Mobility Command
    Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Air Force
    436th Airlift Wing
    436th Maintenance Group

