May retires following 33 years in the U.S. Air Force

Col. Christopher May, 436th Maintenance Group commander, observes the audience during his retirement ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 11, 2021. Retired Air Force Col. Norman Moore officiated the ceremony, which paid special tribute to May's distinguished career spanning 33 years of dedicated service to the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

Date Taken: 06.11.2021 Date Posted: 06.16.2021 Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US