Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DSD Hicks Visits Southwest Boarder in Arizona [Image 15 of 17]

    DSD Hicks Visits Southwest Boarder in Arizona

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Chase 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen H. Hicks tours the Noglas Boarder Patrol Station Mobile Surveillance Capabilities Site, Noglas, Arizona, June 11, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brittany A. Chase)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 11:50
    Photo ID: 6695049
    VIRIN: 210611-D-BM568-1419
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.19 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DSD Hicks Visits Southwest Boarder in Arizona [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Brittany Chase, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DSD Hicks Visits Southwest Boarder in Arizona
    DSD Hicks Visits Southwest Boarder in Arizona
    DSD Hicks Visits Southwest Boarder in Arizona
    DSD Hicks Visits Southwest Boarder in Arizona
    DSD Hicks Visits Southwest Boarder in Arizona
    DSD Hicks Visits Southwest Boarder in Arizona
    DSD Hicks Visits Southwest Boarder in Arizona
    DSD Hicks Visits Southwest Boarder in Arizona
    DSD Hicks Visits Southwest Boarder in Arizona
    DSD Hicks Visits Southwest Boarder in Arizona
    DSD Hicks Visits Southwest Border in Arizona
    DSD Hicks Visits Southwest Border in Arizona
    DSD Hicks Visits Southwest Boarder in Arizona
    DSD Hicks Visits Southwest Boarder in Arizona
    DSD Hicks Visits Southwest Boarder in Arizona
    DSD Hicks Visits Southwest Border in Arizona
    DSD Hicks Visits Southwest Border in Arizona

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arizona
    border patrol
    DSD
    DSDHicks
    Southwest Boarder

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT