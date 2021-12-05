Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Local JBC Flying Mission

    Local JBC Flying Mission

    SC, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Cossaboom 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Michael Menna, 437th Operations Support Squadron pilot, conducts a crew brief prior to take-off at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, May 12, 2021. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the deployment areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Cossaboom)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 09:47
    Photo ID: 6694837
    VIRIN: 210512-F-ES635-0013
    Resolution: 4167x2489
    Size: 368.84 KB
    Location: SC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Local JBC Flying Mission, by SSgt Michael Cossaboom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Training

    TAGS

    "1CTCS
    Combat Camera
    USAF
    Joint Base Charleston
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    MICHAELCOSSABOOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT