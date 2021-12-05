U.S. Air Force Maj. Michael Menna, 437th Operations Support Squadron pilot, conducts a crew brief prior to take-off at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, May 12, 2021. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the deployment areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Cossaboom)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2021 Date Posted: 06.16.2021 09:47 Photo ID: 6694837 VIRIN: 210512-F-ES635-0013 Resolution: 4167x2489 Size: 368.84 KB Location: SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Local JBC Flying Mission, by SSgt Michael Cossaboom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.