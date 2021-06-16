40th EAS prepare C-130 for tactical airlift in Kuwait & Saudi Arabia

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 40th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron prepare for tactical airlift operations aboard a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, supporting the Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve May 19 2021. The 40th EAS, deployed with U.S. Air Forces Central, is responsible for delivering cargo and passengers to U.S. and partner nation bases while providing airpower to USCENTCOM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brennen Lege)

