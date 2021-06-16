Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    40th EAS prepare C-130 for tactical airlift in Kuwait & Saudi Arabia

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Brennen Lege 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 40th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron prepare for tactical airlift operations aboard a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, supporting the Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve May 19 2021. The 40th EAS, deployed with U.S. Air Forces Central, is responsible for delivering cargo and passengers to U.S. and partner nation bases while providing airpower to USCENTCOM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brennen Lege)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 08:48
    Photo ID: 6694706
    VIRIN: 210602-F-IG885-0004
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.41 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, 40th EAS prepare C-130 for tactical airlift in Kuwait & Saudi Arabia, by SrA Brennen Lege, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1CTCS
    C-130J Super Hercules
    40th EAS
    Operation Inherent Resolve

