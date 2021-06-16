James Wood, a U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command Soldier Chemical-Biological Logistics Assistance Representative assigned to Army Field Support Battalion-Germany, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, provides assistance to small arms maintainer Soldiers in Vilseck, Germany, as they conduct services on an M777A2 155 mm towed howitzer. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2021 Date Posted: 06.16.2021 05:45 Photo ID: 6694577 VIRIN: 210616-A-SM279-712 Resolution: 769x506 Size: 143.29 KB Location: VILSECK, BY, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 405th AFSB SCB LAR puts the shoot in shoot, move and communicate, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.