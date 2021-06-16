James Wood, a U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command Soldier Chemical-Biological Logistics Assistance Representative assigned to Army Field Support Battalion-Germany, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, provides assistance to small arms maintainer Soldiers in Vilseck, Germany, as they conduct services on an M777A2 155 mm towed howitzer. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2021 05:45
|Photo ID:
|6694577
|VIRIN:
|210616-A-SM279-712
|Resolution:
|769x506
|Size:
|143.29 KB
|Location:
|VILSECK, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 405th AFSB SCB LAR puts the shoot in shoot, move and communicate, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
405th AFSB SCB LAR puts the shoot in shoot, move and communicate
