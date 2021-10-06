Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Diego Garcia Safety Fair 2021

    Diego Garcia Safety Fair 2021

    FPO, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Stevin Atkins 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (June 10, 2021) – Alvy, the lead sailing instructor assigned to the marina on board Diego Garcia, gives information on the water sports and important information how to be safe while participating June 10, 2021. The safety fair is an event to promote safety and wellbeing in the work place, showcasing what each department does to prevent work place disasters along with what they do to keep those stationed here safe. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Stevin Atkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 04:22
    Photo ID: 6694478
    VIRIN: 210610-N-US228-1463
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 14.16 MB
    Location: FPO, IO
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Diego Garcia Safety Fair 2021, by SA Stevin Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Diego Garcia
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT