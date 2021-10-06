Diego Garcia Safety Fair 2021

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (June 10, 2021) – Alvy, the lead sailing instructor assigned to the marina on board Diego Garcia, gives information on the water sports and important information how to be safe while participating June 10, 2021. The safety fair is an event to promote safety and wellbeing in the work place, showcasing what each department does to prevent work place disasters along with what they do to keep those stationed here safe. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Stevin Atkins)

