Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Captain Pummill’s Final Flight at NAF Misawa [Image 1 of 2]

    Captain Pummill’s Final Flight at NAF Misawa

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Seaman Benjamin Ringers 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    210614-N-GR586-1085

    MISAWA, Japan (June 14, 2021) – Commanding Officer, Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, Capt. Brian K. Pummill taxis after his final flight as the Commanding Officer of NAF Misawa. Pummill will be relieved by Capt. Paul A. Hockran June 18. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Benjamin Ringers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 04:11
    Photo ID: 6694467
    VIRIN: 210614-N-GR586-1085
    Resolution: 7579x5053
    Size: 5.7 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Captain Pummill’s Final Flight at NAF Misawa [Image 2 of 2], by SN Benjamin Ringers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Captain Pummill’s Final Flight at NAF Misawa
    Captain Pummill’s Final Flight at NAF Misawa

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Taxi
    C-12
    NAF Misawa
    Wet Down

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT