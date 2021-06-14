Captain Pummill’s Final Flight at NAF Misawa

210614-N-GR586-1085



MISAWA, Japan (June 14, 2021) – Commanding Officer, Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, Capt. Brian K. Pummill taxis after his final flight as the Commanding Officer of NAF Misawa. Pummill will be relieved by Capt. Paul A. Hockran June 18. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Benjamin Ringers)

