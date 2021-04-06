Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CTF 56 Provides Embarked Security [Image 2 of 2]

    ARABIAN SEA

    06.04.2021

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210604-N-N0748-1445 ARABIAN SEA (June 4, 2021) – Electronics Technician 3rd Class Alexander Jackson, a member of Embarked Security Intelligence Team 5, assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56, scans the horizon for surface contacts aboard Military Sealift Command fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8) during an underway replenishment with aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Arabian Sea, June 4. CTF 56 commands and controls the employment of tactical Navy expeditionary combat forces in order to maximize U.S. 5th Fleet’s lethality throughout the maritime domain utilizing eight task groups whose missions range from explosive ordnance disposal and salvage diving, Naval construction forces and expeditionary logistics support, maritime interdiction operations and maritime security, and embarked security teams. (U.S. Navy Photo by Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Casey Acosta)

