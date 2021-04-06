210604-N-N0748-1445 ARABIAN SEA (June 4, 2021) – Electronics Technician 3rd Class Alexander Jackson, a member of Embarked Security Intelligence Team 5, assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56, scans the horizon for surface contacts aboard Military Sealift Command fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8) during an underway replenishment with aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Arabian Sea, June 4. CTF 56 commands and controls the employment of tactical Navy expeditionary combat forces in order to maximize U.S. 5th Fleet’s lethality throughout the maritime domain utilizing eight task groups whose missions range from explosive ordnance disposal and salvage diving, Naval construction forces and expeditionary logistics support, maritime interdiction operations and maritime security, and embarked security teams. (U.S. Navy Photo by Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Casey Acosta)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2021 Date Posted: 06.16.2021 03:34 Photo ID: 6694421 VIRIN: 210604-N-N0748-1445 Resolution: 1158x579 Size: 161.49 KB Location: ARABIAN SEA Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CTF 56 Provides Embarked Security [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.