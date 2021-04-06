CTF 56 Provides Embarked Security

210604-N-N0748-2245 ARBIAN SEA (June 4, 2021) - Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Loriella Antonio, a member of Embarked Security Intelligence Team 7, assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56, scans the horizon aboard Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14), during a vertical replenishment with aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) and Military Sealift Command fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE-8) in the Arabian Sea, June 4. CTF 56 commands and controls the employment of tactical Navy expeditionary combat forces in order to maximize U.S. 5th Fleet’s lethality throughout the maritime domain utilizing eight task groups whose missions range from explosive ordnance disposal and salvage diving, Naval construction forces and expeditionary logistics support, maritime interdiction operations and maritime security, and embarked security teams. (U.S. Navy photo by Master-at-Arms 1st Class DeAndre Clay)

