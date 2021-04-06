Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CTF 56 Provides Embarked Security [Image 1 of 2]

    CTF 56 Provides Embarked Security

    ARABIAN SEA

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dawson Roth 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210604-N-N0748-2245 ARBIAN SEA (June 4, 2021) - Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Loriella Antonio, a member of Embarked Security Intelligence Team 7, assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56, scans the horizon aboard Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14), during a vertical replenishment with aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) and Military Sealift Command fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE-8) in the Arabian Sea, June 4. CTF 56 commands and controls the employment of tactical Navy expeditionary combat forces in order to maximize U.S. 5th Fleet’s lethality throughout the maritime domain utilizing eight task groups whose missions range from explosive ordnance disposal and salvage diving, Naval construction forces and expeditionary logistics support, maritime interdiction operations and maritime security, and embarked security teams. (U.S. Navy photo by Master-at-Arms 1st Class DeAndre Clay)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 03:34
    Photo ID: 6694420
    VIRIN: 210604-N-N0748-2245
    Resolution: 720x480
    Size: 73.88 KB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTF 56 Provides Embarked Security [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Dawson Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    CTF 56

