Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    End of an era, new beginnings: USAG Humphreys changes command [Image 10 of 10]

    End of an era, new beginnings: USAG Humphreys changes command

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus 

    USAG Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - Col. Seth C. Graves, the incoming garrison commander for United States Army Garrison Humphreys, addresses a crowd of Soldiers, civilians and community members, June 15, during a change of command ceremony formally beginning his leadership here. Graves noted the extensive leadership displayed by Col. Michael F. Tremblay, the outgoing garrison commander for USAG Humphreys, noting that he looked forward to continuing the work that the garrison and Tremblay have done. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 03:36
    Photo ID: 6694407
    VIRIN: 210615-A-QF685-725
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.75 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, End of an era, new beginnings: USAG Humphreys changes command [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Matthew Marcellus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    End of an era, new beginnings: USAG Humphreys changes command
    End of an era, new beginnings: USAG Humphreys changes command
    End of an era, new beginnings: USAG Humphreys changes command
    End of an era, new beginnings: USAG Humphreys changes command
    End of an era, new beginnings: USAG Humphreys changes command
    End of an era, new beginnings: USAG Humphreys changes command
    End of an era, new beginnings: USAG Humphreys changes command
    End of an era, new beginnings: USAG Humphreys changes command
    End of an era, new beginnings: USAG Humphreys changes command
    End of an era, new beginnings: USAG Humphreys changes command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    End of an era, new beginnings: USAG Humphreys changes command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Command
    Korea
    Tremblay
    Garrison
    Humphreys

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT