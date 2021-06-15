End of an era, new beginnings: USAG Humphreys changes command

CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - Col. Seth C. Graves, the incoming garrison commander for United States Army Garrison Humphreys, addresses a crowd of Soldiers, civilians and community members, June 15, during a change of command ceremony formally beginning his leadership here. Graves noted the extensive leadership displayed by Col. Michael F. Tremblay, the outgoing garrison commander for USAG Humphreys, noting that he looked forward to continuing the work that the garrison and Tremblay have done. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)

