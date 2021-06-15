Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers of 3rd Infantry Division and Marines train together on Camp Fuji [Image 3 of 5]

    Soldiers of 3rd Infantry Division and Marines train together on Camp Fuji

    JAPAN

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Justin A. Naylor 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jed Martin, a Fairbanks, Alaska, native and sniper section leader with 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment “Black Lions,” 3rd Infantry Division, scans for hidden objects with other Black Lions Soldiers and Marines from the 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marines, during training on Camp Fuji, Japan, June 15, 2021. The Black Lions are staying on Camp Fuji, a Marine base, while on a 14-day restriction of movement prior to the start of Exercise Orient Shield later this month. Orient Shield is the largest U.S. Army and JGSDF bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations.

