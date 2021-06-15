Soldiers of 3rd Infantry Division and Marines train together on Camp Fuji

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jed Martin, a Fairbanks, Alaska, native and sniper section leader with 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment “Black Lions,” 3rd Infantry Division, scans for hidden objects with other Black Lions Soldiers and Marines from the 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marines, during training on Camp Fuji, Japan, June 15, 2021. The Black Lions are staying on Camp Fuji, a Marine base, while on a 14-day restriction of movement prior to the start of Exercise Orient Shield later this month. Orient Shield is the largest U.S. Army and JGSDF bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations.

Date Taken: 06.15.2021
Location: JP
Hometown: FAIRBANKS, AK, US