210615-N-MT581-1062



PACIFIC OCEAN (June 15, 2021) Personnel Specialist 1st Class, Grecilen Castilloventura from Santa Domingo, Dominican Republic, far right, assists Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) with updating their personnel records, June 15. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine training operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2021 Date Posted: 06.15.2021 21:03 Photo ID: 6694037 VIRIN: 210615-N-MT581-1062 Resolution: 3266x2377 Size: 367.06 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Executive Department Sailors [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.