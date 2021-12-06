Date Taken: 06.12.2021 Date Posted: 06.15.2021 21:12 Photo ID: 6694033 VIRIN: 210610-Z-ZF206-213 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.92 MB Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Nevada Guard enters final stages in battle against coronavirus [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Ryan Getsie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.