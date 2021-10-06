Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nevada Guard enters final stages in battle against coronavirus [Image 1 of 5]

    Nevada Guard enters final stages in battle against coronavirus

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Getsie 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    Soldiers and Airmen with Joint Task Force 17 prepare for vaccination efforts at Allegiant Stadium, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.15.2021 21:12
    Photo ID: 6694032
    VIRIN: 210610-Z-ZF206-100
    Resolution: 4258x2839
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nevada Guard enters final stages in battle against coronavirus [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Ryan Getsie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nevada National Guard
    17th Sustainment Brigade
    COVID19NationalGuard

