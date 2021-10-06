Soldiers and Airmen with Joint Task Force 17 prepare for vaccination efforts at Allegiant Stadium, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2021 21:12
|Photo ID:
|6694032
|VIRIN:
|210610-Z-ZF206-100
|Resolution:
|4258x2839
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
Nevada Guard enters final stages in battle against coronavirus
