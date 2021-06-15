USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Midshipmen Training

210615-N-MT581-1006



PACIFIC OCEAN (June 15, 2021) Midshipman 2nd Class Erin Carson, from Columbus, Ohio, far left, and Midshipman 2nd Class Alejandro Rentas, from Brownsville, Texas, second from left, receive navigation training from Quartermaster Seaman Theo Perry, from Houston, assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), June 15. John P. Murtha is underway with midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy embarked, conducting routine training operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

