    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Midshipmen Training [Image 2 of 2]

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Midshipmen Training

    PACIFIC OCEAN, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Curtis Spencer 

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    210615-N-MT581-1006

    PACIFIC OCEAN (June 15, 2021) Midshipman 2nd Class Erin Carson, from Columbus, Ohio, far left, and Midshipman 2nd Class Alejandro Rentas, from Brownsville, Texas, second from left, receive navigation training from Quartermaster Seaman Theo Perry, from Houston, assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), June 15. John P. Murtha is underway with midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy embarked, conducting routine training operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.15.2021 20:09
    Photo ID: 6693964
    VIRIN: 210615-N-MT581-1006
    Resolution: 3262x2235
    Size: 364.02 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN, CA, US
    Hometown: BROWNSVILLE, TX, US
    Hometown: COLUMBUS, OH, US
    Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Midshipmen Training [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

