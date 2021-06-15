Arizona Army National Guard Soldiers delivered groceries and other items to area residents at a drive-in and walk-up food bank in Phoenix, June 15, 2021. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
This work, AZNG assists at drive-in and walk-up food food bank [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
