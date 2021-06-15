Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZNG assists at drive-in and walk-up food food bank

    AZNG assists at drive-in and walk-up food food bank

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Arizona Army National Guard Soldiers delivered groceries and other items to area residents at a drive-in and walk-up food bank in Phoenix, June 15, 2021. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard ph photo Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)

    VIRIN: 210615-Z-CC902-0050
    This work, AZNG assists at drive-in and walk-up food food bank [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arizona National Guard
    soldiers
    Army
    food bank
    COVID-19
    AZCV19

