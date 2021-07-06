Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Hiring Days [Image 18 of 19]

    National Hiring Days

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Sarah Sangster 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Light Fighters from across the 25th Infantry Division host 20 future Soldiers and applicants from the Hawaii Recruiting Company in support of Army National Hiring Days 2021 on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 7, 2021. The Future Soldiers and applicants executed physical readiness training with 3rd Infantry Brigade Team, ate at the 25th Division Sustainment Brigade Bistro, observed an M119 Howitzer Fire Drill by 25th DIVARTY, visited an M4 range ran by 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, watched a rappel demonstration at Lightning Academy, operated 25th Combat Aviation Brigade's helicopter simulators, attended the Division's weekly patching ceremony and executed an Oath of Enlistment Ceremony.
    (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Sarah D. Sangster)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    simulators
    recruits
    helicopter
    25cab
    Hiring Days

