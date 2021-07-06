Light Fighters from across the 25th Infantry Division host 20 future Soldiers and applicants from the Hawaii Recruiting Company in support of Army National Hiring Days 2021 on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 7, 2021. The Future Soldiers and applicants executed physical readiness training with 3rd Infantry Brigade Team, ate at the 25th Division Sustainment Brigade Bistro, observed an M119 Howitzer Fire Drill by 25th DIVARTY, visited an M4 range ran by 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, watched a rappel demonstration at Lightning Academy, operated 25th Combat Aviation Brigade's helicopter simulators, attended the Division's weekly patching ceremony and executed an Oath of Enlistment Ceremony.

(U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Sarah D. Sangster)

